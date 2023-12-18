4 tenants join Texas medical office building

A recently constructed medical office building in Alamo Heights, Texas, has filled up following the addition of four new physician practice tenants, according to a Dec. 18 report from the San Antonio Business Journal.

The four new tenants will take up a combined 35,877 square feet at the 64,000-square-foot facility, which opened in early 2022.

The new tenants include FCC MSO, Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio, Katherine Comforth, MD, and Northeast OB/GYN.

Medical office buildings are becoming more difficult to lease due to pandemic constraints and high labor and supply costs associated with finishing out the spaces, according to the leasing agent.













