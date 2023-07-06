35-physician ASC joins MedVanta MSO

MedVanta, the largest physician-owned musculoskeletal management services organization in the nation, is partnering with Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick, according to a July 6 news release.

The partnership brings eight highly skilled private practice surgeons into the MedVanta community, as well as the multispecialty ASC, which has 35 physicians, nurses, surgical technicians, and staff, according to the release. With access to the full MedVanta suite of MSO and technology services, Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick will initially focus on streamlining billing and revenue cycle management.

By providing its business model and technology services, MedVanta aims to assist private practice groups in remaining independent as well as improving efficiency, reducing costs, and succeeding in value-based payment.