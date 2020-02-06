3 surgery centers relocating

In recent months, three surgery centers have moved locations or announced plans to do so:

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare plans to move Southington (Conn.) Surgery Center to Cheshire, Conn., in spring 2021.

Wauwatosa-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin moved the West Bend (Wis.) Health Ambulatory Surgery Center to a different campus in August 2019

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will relocate its surgery center to the south side of its main campus.





Should your surgery center be added to this list? Email astewart@beckershealthcare.com.

More articles on transactions/valuation:

Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center acquired by PeaceHealth: 4 details

Acquisitions & expansions kick off the decade — 7 ASC industry notes

Sutter Health HMO adds hospital to network with surgery center — 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.