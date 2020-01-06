Nebraska hospital relocating surgery center as part of $6M project

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will relocate its surgery center to the south side of its main campus, the Norfolk Daily News reports.

The center will be positioned adjacent to a $6 million addition the hospital recently broke ground on. The addition will feature an imaging center, an urgent care center and a religiously branded child care center.

The hospital anticipates moving the surgery center in January and completing the addition this fall.

