Wisconsin hospital moves surgery center

Wauwatosa-based Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin moved the West Bend (Wis.) Health Ambulatory Surgery Center to a different campus in August 2019, Washington County Insider reports.

The health system relocated the ASC from its West Bend Health Center campus to the Froedtert West Bend Hospital campus. The relocation centralized the hospital's surgical offerings.

The health system will open a new three-story health center on the West Bend Health Center Campus Feb. 17. The center will house primary and specialty care offices, an urgent care center, an orthopedic and spine center, and services including occupational medicine, pain management and imaging.

