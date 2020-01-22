Regent Surgical, Florida ASC partner with Lee Health

ASC manager Regent Surgical Health and the Center for Specialized Surgery in Ft. Myers, Fla., have entered into a partnership with Lee Health, a Florida health system with over 100 locations.

The new partnership aims to expand outpatient surgical care for patients in the area.

"At Lee Health we are driven by a patient-first mindset, and this collaboration with leading orthopedic surgeons creates capacity for inpatient care and allows appropriate patients to access outpatient surgical care in a quality, cost-effective setting. It's a win-win for everyone involved," said David Cato, chief administrative officer for outpatient services at Lee Health.

The Center for Specialized Surgery focuses on orthopedics, with surgeons offering total joint replacements, pain management and hand, wrist and elbow surgery.

"Our surgical center's primary goal is to provide excellent care for our patients in a safe and comfortable environment, and that will never change," said Jeremy Schwartz, MD, a surgeon partner at the Center for Specialized Surgery. "By teaming with Lee Health, our patients will benefit from our collaborative relationship and have broader access to outpatient orthopedic services."

More articles on transactions and valuations:

Medical Facilities Corp. sells Arkansas ASC — 4 insights

Texas medical building with orthopedic & spine ASC sold by investment bank

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.