Three medical office buildings in Akron, Ohio, were sold for $8.46 million by healthcare real estate firm Fairfield Advisors.

The buildings have a combined 33,500 square feet and offer services including neurology, pediatrics, imaging and orthopedic urgent care, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 12.

Currently, the buildings are occupied by health systems including Summa Health, Akron Children's Hospital and Crystal Clinic Orthopedics.