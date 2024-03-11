ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

$209M for the 5 most expensive medical office building deals in 2024

Here are the five most expensive medical office building deals Becker's has reported on since Jan. 1:

1. A Florida-based real estate company purchased a two-story, Brownsburg, Ind.-based medical office building for $39 million. 

2. New York City-based NYU Langone Health purchased a property in West Palm Beach, Fla., for $33 million to build a medical office building. 

3. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan purchased a 223,900-square-foot medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million. 

4. Real estate firm Horizon Equities acquired a 150,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building in Jackson, N.J., for $24 million. 

5. Investment management firm Big Sky Medical acquired a three-story, 252,000-square-foot medical office building in Phoenix for $46 million. 

