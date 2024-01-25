Kaiser pays $67M for California medical office building

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan has purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million, according to a Jan. 23 report from the Real Deal.

The 223,900-square-foot building sold for 30% less than what it sold for in 2014, according to the report.

The decline in purchase price reflects trends in the area, where 1 in 5 office buildings are sitting empty.

The building has been empty since lab testing services provider Quest Diagnostics did not extend its lease last year.