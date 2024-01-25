ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Kaiser pays $67M for California medical office building

Claire Wallace -  

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan has purchased a medical office building in Santa Clarita, Calif., for $67 million, according to a Jan. 23 report from the Real Deal

The 223,900-square-foot building sold for 30% less than what it sold for in 2014, according to the report. 

The decline in purchase price reflects trends in the area, where 1 in 5 office buildings are sitting empty. 

The building has been empty since lab testing services provider Quest Diagnostics did not extend its lease last year. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast