ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Phoenix medical office building sells for $46M

Claire Wallace -  

Big Sky Medical has acquired a $46 million medical office building in Phoenix, Ariz., according to a Jan. 4 report from the Commercial Property Executive. 

The three-story, 252,000-square-foot Blackhawk Medical Center most recently changed hands in 2018 when it sold for $33.8 million. 

The facility is located near area health providers, including Deer Valley Medical Tower, HonorHealth Outpatient Surgery and HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center. 

A total of 52 medical office buildings changed hands in the Phoenix area in the last year, according to the report.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast