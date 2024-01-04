Phoenix medical office building sells for $46M

Big Sky Medical has acquired a $46 million medical office building in Phoenix, Ariz., according to a Jan. 4 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

The three-story, 252,000-square-foot Blackhawk Medical Center most recently changed hands in 2018 when it sold for $33.8 million.

The facility is located near area health providers, including Deer Valley Medical Tower, HonorHealth Outpatient Surgery and HonorHealth Sonoran Crossing Medical Center.

A total of 52 medical office buildings changed hands in the Phoenix area in the last year, according to the report.