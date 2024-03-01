Indiana medical office building sells for $39M

A Florida-based real estate company has purchased a Brownsburg, Ind.-based medical office building for $39 million, according to a Feb. 29 report from the Business Observer.

The two-story facility first opened its doors last May and houses a rehabilitation facility. The 56,000-square-foot space is fully leased to Community Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital West — a joint venture between Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

The Community Health facility treats patients recovering and suffering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas and amputations.