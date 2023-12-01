2023 a year of change for AmSurg

ASC chain AmSurg has undergone a metamorphosis in 2023.

AmSurg began the year as a subsidiary of its former parent company Envision, which filed for bankruptcy in May. Today, it has become a force of its own.

All of Envison's former ASCs are now part of AmSurg and no longer have any affiliation with Envision. AmSurg now has a total of 256 ASCs.

The ASC chain has also experienced a few leadership shifts since the split. Jeff Snodgrass was named CEO of AmSurg in November, and the company now has an official board of directors.

Pacific Investment Management Co., a creditor, is AmSurg's new majority owner.

"While this announcement marks the end of our journey with Envision Healthcare, we want to acknowledge all we have accomplished together throughout our seven-year partnership," Jeff Snodgrass told Becker's. "We are thankful to the Envision team for their support and wish them all the best. As an industry leader and trusted partner in ASC management and physician services, AmSurg remains committed to growth, innovation and delivering high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties. With this continued focus, we are excited to continue to lead, innovate, collaborate and shape the future for ASC services and enhanced patient care experiences."