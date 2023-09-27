2 health systems posting billion-dollar losses 

Here are two major health systems that recently posted billion-dollar operating losses:

1. St. Louis-based Ascension reported a full-year operating loss of $3 billion on revenue of $28.35 billion, compared with an $879.2 million loss on $27.98 billion in revenue last year. The $3 billion figure includes $1.5 billion of nonrecurring losses and impairment in the fiscal year ending June 30. That $1.5 billion figure compares with a gain of $26 million in 2022.

2. Chicago-based CommonSpirit reported an operating loss of $1.39 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30 on revenue of $34.51 billion with an adjusted operating margin of minus-3.9 percent. Those figures compare with an operating loss of $1.29 billion on revenue of $33.91 billion for the same period ending June 30, 2022.