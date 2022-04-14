$142M in medical building sales: 5 deals to know

Here are five medical office building acquisitions in the last two weeks totaling $142 million:

1. JLL Income Property Trust acquired the Sugar Land (Texas) Medical Plaza for $18.4 million.

2. Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate acquired a $91 million portfolio of eight medical office buildings.

3. Real estate investor Anchor Health Properties purchased a medical office building in Vallejo, Calif., for $13.6 million.

4. A medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz., sold for $7.8 million.

5. Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building in Chesterfield, Va., for $12 million.