$13.7M California medical office building sold 

Real estate investor Anchor Health Properties purchased a medical office building in Vallejo, Calif., for $13.65 million, North Bay Business Journal reported April 4.

The 60,000-square-foot building is 99 percent occupied. Kaiser Permanente leases 82 percent of the building for its psychiatry department, hearing center, behavioral health education and hospice offices.

Anchor Health Properties also recently purchased a 50,000-square-foot facility in Agoura Hills, Calif., with two ASCs and multiple physician offices, according to the Business Journal.