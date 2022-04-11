$91M portfolio acquired with multiple ASCs

Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate added eight medical office buildings to their joint portfolio from medical software company Spruce Health, Commercial Property Executive reported April 11.

The $91 million portfolio spans four states and totals 177,000 square feet, the report said. Five properties are in Florida, with one each in Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Tenants include orthopedic, oncology and imaging practices, and ophthalmology and dermatology practices with ASCs, the report said.

