Pandemic delays inspections required for Illinois ASC to open — 3 quick insights

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare postponed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC due to COVID-19-related inspection delays, according to The Telegraph.

Three quick insights:



1. The ASC was the first building to be developed on Anderson's new $8.5 million campus in Edwardsville, Ill. Crews broke ground on the center in May 2019 and are now installing fixtures and equipment.

2. The ASC is required to undergo several state inspections before opening, but the inspections have been delayed due to the pandemic response, Anderson Hospital Marketing and Public Relations Director Natalie Head told The Telegraph.

3. As a result, the ribbon-cutting originally scheduled for June 25 has been delayed and "an opening date cannot currently be confirmed," Ms. Head said.

