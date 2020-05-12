ASCs reopening to patients: 7 boxes to check

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association published a checklist for ASCs reopening to patients after COVID-19-related closures.

The full list is exclusively available to ASCA members, but One Medical Passport shared seven highlights:

1. Have governing boards, accrediting organizations and any affiliated hospitals sign off on plans to reopen.

2. Refresh staff members on hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and personal protective equipment policies.

3. Update preadmission paperwork to include information on COVID-19 screening.

4. Test any equipment that went unused during case standstills, including anesthesia machines.

5. Check the expiration dates on sterile packages and medications.

6. Implement policies and procedures for reprocessing N95 masks, if applicable.

7. Check HVAC filters and have a plumber check drains that have been out of use.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.