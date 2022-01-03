Wyoming ASC 1st in state to use new da Vinci robot system

High Plains Surgery Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., reports it's the first ASC in the state to use the newest da Vinci X robot, wyomingnews.com reported Jan. 2. 

The da Vinci X system is designed to interpret a surgeon's hand movements by bending and rotating, allowing for smaller incision sites, fewer complications and faster recovery, according to  wyomingnews.com. The ASC will use the technology during general procedures, including hernia repairs, hysterectomies and laparoscopic cholecystectomies.

The High Plains Surgery Center offers ENT, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedic and urology procedures, among other services.

