Wisconsin ASC's phone lines back up after cybersecurity incident disrupts communications

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System and its partner, Green Bay, Wis.-based physician group Prevea Health, said phone lines to many Wisconsin facilities, including HSHS' ASC, are back online after a cybersecurity incident at the system caused a communications outage that affected both organizations, according to a Sept. 6 report from ABC affiliate WBAY.

The ASC phone line is working, in addition to the family and internal medicine lines, the orthopedic lines and several other specialty phone lines, according to the report.

The organizations are still trying to determine the scope of the cybersecurity incident and whether patients' personal information was compromised, according to a Sept. 5 report.

While many of HSHS' hospital and clinic phone lines are back in service, communication networks are still down, as are MyChart and MyPrevea.

Since the incident, some patients have reported receiving suspicious emails, texts or phone calls claiming to be from HSHS. The communications ask patients for payment for services. The organizations are advising patients not to respond to any communications about billing from Prevea or HSHS. Prevea's billing services are currently suspended.