Valley Surgery Center in Hudson, Wis., recently began offering robotic-assisted surgery to patients.

The multispecialty ASC currently offers services for orthopedics, gastroenterology, vascular surgery and more. Its robotic-assisted surgery services include gallbladder removal, hernia repair, gynecologic surgeries and LINX reflux management system, according to the ASC's website.

The ASC announced its new surgical offering in an April 6 LinkedIn post.