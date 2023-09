Here are five numbers that offer a snapshot of ASC giant SCA Health:

1. SCA Health has more than 320 surgical facilities

2. The company supports more than 11,300 teammates.

3. SCA Health supports 9,200 physicians

4. The company serves 1.43 million patients annually.

5. UnitedHealth's subsidiary Optum acquired SCA Health, then branded as Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2017 for $2.3 billion.