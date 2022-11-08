What self-employed physicians like most about their jobs

Sixty-four percent of self-employed physicians said autonomy is what they like most about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."
The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians and allowed respondents to pick their two favorite parts of their work.
Here's how they answered:
Autonomy: 64 percent
Control over productivity: 38 percent
No mandatory performance targets: 19 percent
Potential income growth: 16 percent
Fewer workplace rules: 16 percent
Job security: 16 percent