What self-employed physicians like most about their jobs

Sixty-four percent of self-employed physicians said autonomy is what they like most about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."

The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians and allowed respondents to pick their two favorite parts of their work.

Here's how they answered:

Autonomy: 64 percent

Control over productivity: 38 percent

No mandatory performance targets: 19 percent

Potential income growth: 16 percent

Fewer workplace rules: 16 percent

Job security: 16 percent