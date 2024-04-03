What NPs earn in all 50 states

Although the average annual salary among nurse practitioners in the U.S. in 2023 was $128,490, that figure can vary by up to $57,820 depending on the state one practices in.

Nurse practitioners in California earned an average of $161,540 each year — the highest-paying state for the profession. By comparison, nurse practitioners in Tennessee earned $103,720 per year — the lowest paying state.

Here is the average annual salary among nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, listed in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $110,020

Alaska: $126,170

Arizona: $132,560

Arkansas: $113,410

California: $161,540

Colorado: $121,990

Connecticut: $136,980

Delaware: $131,110

District of Columbia: $134,850

Florida: $119,710

Georgia: $121,150

Hawaii: $132,610

Idaho: $124,550

Illinois: $126,900

Indiana: $123,320

Iowa: $130,820

Kansas: $119,270

Kentucky: $110,370

Louisiana: $118,670

Maine: $122,940

Maryland: $127,990

Massachusetts: $144,010

Michigan: $120,680

Minnesota: $135,010

Mississippi: $117,490

Missouri: $116,680

Montana: $124,640

Nebraska: $121,680

Nevada: $148,670

New Hampshire: $130,740

New Jersey: $145,030

New Mexico: $136,770

New York: $142,830

North Carolina: $121,590

North Dakota: $127,760

Ohio: $122,870

Oklahoma: $124,330

Oregon: $144,950

Pennsylvania: $127,450

Rhode Island: $133,460

South Carolina: $116,940

South Dakota: $120,980

Tennessee: $103,720

Texas: $130,010

Utah: $127,820

Vermont: $126,100

Virginia: $120,870

Washington: $145,400

West Virginia: $113,450

Wisconsin: $128,330

Wyoming: $123,560