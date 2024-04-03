What NPs earn in all 50 states

Although the average annual salary among nurse practitioners in the U.S. in 2023 was $128,490, that figure can vary by up to $57,820 depending on the state one practices in.
Nurse practitioners in California earned an average of $161,540 each year — the highest-paying state for the profession. By comparison, nurse practitioners in Tennessee earned $103,720 per year — the lowest paying state.
Here is the average annual salary among nurse practitioners in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, listed in alphabetical order:
Alabama: $110,020
Alaska: $126,170
Arizona: $132,560
Arkansas: $113,410
California: $161,540
Colorado: $121,990
Connecticut: $136,980
Delaware: $131,110
District of Columbia: $134,850
Florida: $119,710
Georgia: $121,150
Hawaii: $132,610
Idaho: $124,550
Illinois: $126,900
Indiana: $123,320
Iowa: $130,820
Kansas: $119,270
Kentucky: $110,370
Louisiana: $118,670
Maine: $122,940
Maryland: $127,990
Massachusetts: $144,010
Michigan: $120,680
Minnesota: $135,010
Mississippi: $117,490
Missouri: $116,680
Montana: $124,640
Nebraska: $121,680
Nevada: $148,670
New Hampshire: $130,740
New Jersey: $145,030
New Mexico: $136,770
New York: $142,830
North Carolina: $121,590
North Dakota: $127,760
Ohio: $122,870
Oklahoma: $124,330
Oregon: $144,950
Pennsylvania: $127,450
Rhode Island: $133,460
South Carolina: $116,940
South Dakota: $120,980
Tennessee: $103,720
Texas: $130,010
Utah: $127,820
Vermont: $126,100
Virginia: $120,870
Washington: $145,400
West Virginia: $113,450
Wisconsin: $128,330
Wyoming: $123,560