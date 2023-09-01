ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

What medical specialties future physicians are choosing in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

Family and internal medicine are the most chosen physician specialties for medical students in 2023, according to Medscape's 2023 "Medical Student Lifestyle" report, published Aug. 31. 

The medical specialties students are choosing this year: 

Family medicine: 11 percent 

Internal medicine: 11 percent 

Anesthesiology: 9 percent 

Emergency medicine: 9 percent 

Pediatrics: 8 percent 

OB-GYN: 6 percent 

Psychiatry: 6 percent 

General surgery: 6 percent 

Dermatology: 4 percent 

Neurology: 4 percent 

Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent 

Radiology: 4 percent 

Cardiology: 2 percent 

Oncology: 2 percent 

Ophthalmology: 2 percent 

Otolaryngology: 2 percent 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 2 percent

