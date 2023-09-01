What medical specialties future physicians are choosing in 2023

Family and internal medicine are the most chosen physician specialties for medical students in 2023, according to Medscape's 2023 "Medical Student Lifestyle" report, published Aug. 31.

The medical specialties students are choosing this year:

Family medicine: 11 percent

Internal medicine: 11 percent

Anesthesiology: 9 percent

Emergency medicine: 9 percent

Pediatrics: 8 percent

OB-GYN: 6 percent

Psychiatry: 6 percent

General surgery: 6 percent

Dermatology: 4 percent

Neurology: 4 percent

Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent

Radiology: 4 percent

Cardiology: 2 percent

Oncology: 2 percent

Ophthalmology: 2 percent

Otolaryngology: 2 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 2 percent