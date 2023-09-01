What medical specialties future physicians are choosing in 2023

Family and internal medicine are the most chosen physician specialties for medical students in 2023, according to Medscape's 2023 "Medical Student Lifestyle" report, published Aug. 31.
The medical specialties students are choosing this year:
Family medicine: 11 percent
Internal medicine: 11 percent
Anesthesiology: 9 percent
Emergency medicine: 9 percent
Pediatrics: 8 percent
OB-GYN: 6 percent
Psychiatry: 6 percent
General surgery: 6 percent
Dermatology: 4 percent
Neurology: 4 percent
Orthopedic surgery: 4 percent
Radiology: 4 percent
Cardiology: 2 percent
Oncology: 2 percent
Ophthalmology: 2 percent
Otolaryngology: 2 percent
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 2 percent