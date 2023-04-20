What are ASC leaders investing in?

Deciding what to invest in is a big decision for any ASC leader.

Two ASC leaders connected with Becker's to discuss what they are investing in.

Note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Marion Auld, BSN. Administrator of Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery & Endoscopy Center: Investing in staff is the most important part of our organization. Creating and maintaining a strong safe and positive organizational culture. Process improvement project to increase efficiency and work smart.

Jackie McLaughlin, RN. Administrator of Northwoods Surgery Center (Woodruff, Wis.): As an ASC leader, I am constantly investing time and money in my team. In my experience, a well-trained, especially cross trained, team that works cohesively is what makes an ASC successful with patient outcomes, fiscal outcomes and physician satisfaction. With the current healthcare worker shortage plaguing the nation, our team is our most precious commodity for success and growth in ASCs.