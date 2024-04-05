Virginia physician accused of sexual battery 

A Virginia ENT who already faced 12 counts of assault and sexual battery was indicted on another count of sexual battery, The Winchester Star reported April 4.

Purcellville-based Garrison Morin, MD, was accused by several patients of nonconsensual kissing during the appointments.

Dr. Morin was arrested at his clinic, Integrative Ear Nose Sinus at Tael Laser Center, on Feb. 23 after three patients told police he had kissed and touched them without consent. Three more patients have since come forward, the report said.

The most recent charge accuses Dr. Morin of aggravated sexual assault: therapy. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Oct. 23 and February, according to the Star.