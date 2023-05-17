ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

US wealth: What it takes to be in the 'top 1%'

Claire Wallace  

About 11 percent of physicians have a net worth of more than $5 million, according to 2022 data from Medscape, placing them in the richest 1 percent of all U.S. residents, according to a May 16 report from Bloomberg

In the U.S., residents need a net worth of about $5.1 million to cross the threshold into the top 1 percent of wealth holders. 

Four countries — Monaco, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand — have a higher barrier to enter the top 1 percent, with those in Monaco needing a net worth of $12.4 million. 

In Kenya and the Philippines, a net worth under $100,000 will place a person in the top 1 percent of all earners, according to Bloomberg

