Wages in the U.S. were up 7.7 percent from the same time last year in October, with the economy adding 239,000 jobs, up from last month's 192,000, according to a Nov. 2 report from CNBC.

The Dow Jones originally estimated that 195,000 jobs would be added in October.

The Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates as inflation remains at its highest level in 40 years, according to the report.