Cleveland Clinic keeping most ASCs open during nonessential inpatient procedure postponement

Cleveland Clinic will postpone all nonessential inpatient surgeries that require a hospital bed or intensive care unit bed at its Ohio locations from Dec. 7 to Jan. 4, 2021, the system announced Dec. 2.

The health system is postponing procedures because it is "currently experiencing the highest volume of patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic."

Cleveland-based Lutheran Hospital is exempt from the postponement, and nonessential outpatient surgeries will continue at almost all Cleveland Clinic-affiliated ASCs or endoscopy centers.

However, nonessential outpatient procedures will be postponed at Garfield Heights, Ohio-based Marymount ASC. Procedures scheduled at the ASC will be redirected to Garfield Heights-based Marymount Hospital or another Cleveland Clinic location.



Physicians and caregivers from the Marymount ASC will be redirected to Marymount Hospital to expand the hospital's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

