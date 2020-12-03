Cleveland Clinic keeping most ASCs open during nonessential inpatient procedure postponement
Cleveland Clinic will postpone all nonessential inpatient surgeries that require a hospital bed or intensive care unit bed at its Ohio locations from Dec. 7 to Jan. 4, 2021, the system announced Dec. 2.
The health system is postponing procedures because it is "currently experiencing the highest volume of patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic."
Cleveland-based Lutheran Hospital is exempt from the postponement, and nonessential outpatient surgeries will continue at almost all Cleveland Clinic-affiliated ASCs or endoscopy centers.
However, nonessential outpatient procedures will be postponed at Garfield Heights, Ohio-based Marymount ASC. Procedures scheduled at the ASC will be redirected to Garfield Heights-based Marymount Hospital or another Cleveland Clinic location.
Physicians and caregivers from the Marymount ASC will be redirected to Marymount Hospital to expand the hospital's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
More articles on surgery centers:
10 recent ASC leadership moves
Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights
Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.