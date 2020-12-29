Suburban New York hospital latest to cancel elective procedures in state

Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital is the latest facility in the state to postpone elective procedures in response to rising COVID-19 figures, local news affiliate CNYCentral reported.

Auburn Community Hospital canceled all elective procedures Dec. 29, due to an increase in hospital census.

The hospital will continue performing urgent and emergency surgeries, but will review surgeries to ensure they are essential.

The hospital will postpone procedures until at least Jan. 4, 2021, when it will decide whether to extend the elective procedure ban.

