Top 9 contributors of surgeon burnout

Too many bureaucratic tasks are the top contributors of surgeon burnout in 2023, according to a Feb. 24 Medscape report based on a survey of over 9,100 physicians.

Thirty-five percent of general surgeons reported that burnout has a strong or severe impact on their lives. Here are the top nine contributors:

Editor's note: The survey allowed surgeons to select more than one cause of burnout.

1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 65 percent

2. Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff: 44 percent

3. Too many hours at work: 41 percent

4. Insufficient compensation/salary: 40 percent

5. Lack of control/autonomy: 30 percent

6. Computerization of practice: 22 percent

7. Lack of respect from patients: 16 percent

8. Government regulations: 13 percent

9. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 6 percent