ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Top 9 contributors of surgeon burnout

Claire Wallace -  

Too many bureaucratic tasks are the top contributors of surgeon burnout in 2023, according to a Feb. 24 Medscape report based on a survey of over 9,100 physicians. 

Thirty-five percent of general surgeons reported that burnout has a strong or severe impact on their lives. Here are the top nine contributors: 

Editor's note: The survey allowed surgeons to select more than one cause of burnout. 

1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 65 percent 

2. Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff: 44 percent 

3. Too many hours at work: 41 percent 

4. Insufficient compensation/salary: 40 percent 

5. Lack of control/autonomy: 30 percent

6. Computerization of practice: 22 percent 

7. Lack of respect from patients: 16 percent 

8. Government regulations: 13 percent 

9. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 6 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast