Top 9 contributors of surgeon burnout

Too many bureaucratic tasks are the top contributors of surgeon burnout in 2023, according to a Feb. 24 Medscape report based on a survey of over 9,100 physicians.
Thirty-five percent of general surgeons reported that burnout has a strong or severe impact on their lives. Here are the top nine contributors:
Editor's note: The survey allowed surgeons to select more than one cause of burnout.
1. Too many bureaucratic tasks: 65 percent
2. Lack of respect from administrators, employers, colleagues or staff: 44 percent
3. Too many hours at work: 41 percent
4. Insufficient compensation/salary: 40 percent
5. Lack of control/autonomy: 30 percent
6. Computerization of practice: 22 percent
7. Lack of respect from patients: 16 percent
8. Government regulations: 13 percent
9. Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 6 percent