The top-paying states for the 10 best healthcare jobs

Nurse practitioner is the best healthcare job and the best paying state for the career is California.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the best healthcare jobs using information on each job's future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.

This salary information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the top-paying states and their average annual salary for the 10 best jobs in healthcare:

1. Nurse practitioner: California — $ 158,130

2. Physician assistant: Washington — $145,390

3. Speech-language pathologist: Hawaii — $ 110,470

4. Occupational therapist: California — $109,220

5. Veterinarian: Hawaii: — $155,570

6. Nurse anesthetist: California — $246,510

7. Physical therapist: California — $ 114,230

8. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: North Carolina — $406,970

9. Psychiatrist: North Dakota — $390,140

10. Registered nurse: California — $ 133,340