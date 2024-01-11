The top-paying states for the 10 best healthcare jobs

Nurse practitioner is the best healthcare job and the best paying state for the career is California.
U.S. News & World Report ranked the best healthcare jobs using information on each job's future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.
This salary information comes from May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the top-paying states and their average annual salary for the 10 best jobs in healthcare:
1. Nurse practitioner: California — $ 158,130
2. Physician assistant: Washington — $145,390
3. Speech-language pathologist: Hawaii — $ 110,470
4. Occupational therapist: California — $109,220
5. Veterinarian: Hawaii: — $155,570
6. Nurse anesthetist: California — $246,510
7. Physical therapist: California — $ 114,230
8. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: North Carolina — $406,970
9. Psychiatrist: North Dakota — $390,140
10. Registered nurse: California — $ 133,340