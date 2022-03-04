The soft tissue surgical device industry could be nearing a boom

Surgeons from Tampa, Fla.-based Hospital for Endocrine Surgery are partnering with bioskills laboratory Five Labs, also in Tampa, to develop products used in endocrine surgery and other soft-tissue surgeries and to train surgeons in advanced endocrine surgery techniques.

The partners said March 3 that the partnership's main goal is the development of the soft tissue surgery medical devices industry, which lags behind its orthopedic and cardiologic equivalents.

"Having [the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery's team] in our facility on a regular basis to meet with and collaborate with biologic companies and device manufacturers is expected to speed up their new product development, ultimately resulting in better cure rates and better outcomes," Five Labs CEO Derek Pupello said in a statement.

The surgeons and Five Labs will also host annual device, biologics and training conferences for all soft tissue surgeons including endocrine surgeons, surgical oncologists and ENT surgeons.