The most 'influential' healthcare CEOs

CEOWorld Magazine has released its latest "World's Most Influential CEOs and Business Executives" list, which includes several healthcare CEOs.

The magazine looked at 2,300 CEOs at large public companies across 61 countries, focusing on financial returns for the CEO's entire tenure, a company's track record on environmental, governance and social issues, as well as market shares, change of market capitalization, and the brand's newsworthiness and impact. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the health system, medtech and management services organization CEOs that made the list, listed by their rank by CEOWorld:

32. Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson

164. Geoffrey Martha, Medtronic

176. Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare

234. Michael Roman, 3M

344. Kevin Lobo, Stryker

463. H. Lawrence Culp Jr., GE Healthcare

580. Michael Mahoney, Boston Scientific

771. Adam Schechter, Labcorp

916. Gary Guthart, PhD, Intuitive Surgical

938. Joe Almeida, Baxter International

1,224. James Davis, Quest Diagnostics

1,245. Christopher Begley, Zimmer Biomet

1,247. Mick Farrell, ResMed

1,292. Saum Sutaria, MD, Tenet Healthcare

1,315. Marc Miller, Universal Health Services