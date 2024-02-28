The most 'influential' healthcare CEOs

CEOWorld Magazine has released its latest "World's Most Influential CEOs and Business Executives" list, which includes several healthcare CEOs.
The magazine looked at 2,300 CEOs at large public companies across 61 countries, focusing on financial returns for the CEO's entire tenure, a company's track record on environmental, governance and social issues, as well as market shares, change of market capitalization, and the brand's newsworthiness and impact. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the health system, medtech and management services organization CEOs that made the list, listed by their rank by CEOWorld:
32. Joaquin Duato, Johnson & Johnson
164. Geoffrey Martha, Medtronic
176. Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare
234. Michael Roman, 3M
344. Kevin Lobo, Stryker
463. H. Lawrence Culp Jr., GE Healthcare
580. Michael Mahoney, Boston Scientific
771. Adam Schechter, Labcorp
916. Gary Guthart, PhD, Intuitive Surgical
938. Joe Almeida, Baxter International
1,224. James Davis, Quest Diagnostics
1,245. Christopher Begley, Zimmer Biomet
1,247. Mick Farrell, ResMed
1,292. Saum Sutaria, MD, Tenet Healthcare
1,315. Marc Miller, Universal Health Services