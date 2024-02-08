The medtech family that's richer than the Rockefellers

Forbes' annual "Decabillionare Dynasties" list recognizes families with a net worth of $10 billion or more, and the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker clan is among just 45 families in the U.S. that made the cut in 2024.

The Stryker family, heirs of the orthopedic medtech company Stryker, tied for 27th on the list, beating out legacy names like Rockefeller and Kennedy. The 11-member Stryker family has an estimated net worth of $15.9 billion.

Orthopedic surgeon Homer Stryker, MD, founded Stryker in 1941 after inventing a hospital bed that enabled patients to be repositioned.

Since then, the company has become one of the largest manufacturers of medical equipment and orthopedic implants, surpassing $18.4 billion in sales for 2022. Stryker shares have jumped 36% since 2020 amid an increase in orthopedic procedures.

Three of Dr. Stryker's grandchildren, Ronda Stryker, Jon Stryker and Pat Stryker, are consistently named to Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world.

Ms. Ronda Stryker has the largest stake in the company today, serving as a director for the orthopedic powerhouse.