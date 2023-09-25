The latest workforce trends to watch

The workforce has cycled through various trends in recent months, and healthcare is no exception.

Here are two trends gaining popularity among the workforce that healthcare professionals should know:

1. "Rage applying." The term "rage applying" debuted on TikTok and describes workers who emotionally apply to numerous jobs at once, primarily due to dissatisfaction with their current job. Those who rage apply "tend to be more focused on trying to avenge perceived wrongs than locating a better job and work environment. These employees become so disenchanted that they submit a flurry of applications and resumes to multiple employers, often without any serious research into whether those jobs are a good fit for their employment needs," according to an article published on topresume.com.

2. "Feedforward." Companies, executive coaches and HR professionals have identified the word "feedback" as anxiety-producing, according to The Wall Street Journal. The new term is "feedforward," which is "about this forward-looking view of people, performance and potential." At AstraZeneca, yearly reviews have been traded for quarterly check-ins, with feedforward and performance development replacing feedback and performance management. At Microsoft, reviews have become "connect conversations," and managers share "perspectives" rather than feedback.