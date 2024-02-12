The bankruptcies, acquisitions changing the physicians workforce

Here are three bankruptcies and acquisitions that are altering the physician workforce:

1. Physician services company Envision filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023. Envision's former ASC arm AmSurg split from the company and purchased all of its ASCs as part of the restructuring agreement.

2. Medical staffing company American Physician Partners voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in September 2023. The company provided services to more than 150 hospitals and health system organizations in 18 states.

3. In February 2023, Optum acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty physician group Crystal Run Healthcare, which has more than 400 providers across more than 30 locations.