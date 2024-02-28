The 9 highest paying US counties

The highest paying county in the U.S. is located in Wyoming, according to a February report from job search engine Adzuna.

The average worker in Niobrara County, Wyo., earns an average annual salary of $192,000, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

The highest paying counties in the U.S. and the average employee salary:

1. Niobrara County, Wyo.: $192,000

2. Hyde County, N.C.: $175,000

3. Major County, Okla.: $139,400

4. Bennett County, S.D.: $139,200

5. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Ala.: $131,312

6. Clinton County, Ky.: $130,233

7. Choctaw County, Miss.: $130,233

8. Benton County, S.C.: $130,000

9. Foster County, N.D.: $129,869