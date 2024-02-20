The 10 most depressed physician specialties

Depression is on the rise among all physicians, with urologists facing the highest rates of mild to severe depression, according to a Feb. 20 report from the American Medical Association based on a depression and burnout survey of 7,360 specialists.

The 10 specialties with the highest rates of depression:

1. Urology: 38.5%

2. Emergency medicine: 38.3%

3. Family medicine: 35.8%

4. OB-GYN: 33.6%

5. General internal medicine: 33.3%

6. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 32.7%

7. Radiology: 32%

8. Pediatric subspecialty: 31.9%

9. Psychiatry: 31.8%

10. Dermatology: 31.6%