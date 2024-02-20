The 10 most depressed physician specialties

Depression is on the rise among all physicians, with urologists facing the highest rates of mild to severe depression, according to a Feb. 20 report from the American Medical Association based on a depression and burnout survey of 7,360 specialists.
The 10 specialties with the highest rates of depression:
1. Urology: 38.5%
2. Emergency medicine: 38.3%
3. Family medicine: 35.8%
4. OB-GYN: 33.6%
5. General internal medicine: 33.3%
6. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 32.7%
7. Radiology: 32%
8. Pediatric subspecialty: 31.9%
9. Psychiatry: 31.8%
10. Dermatology: 31.6%