The 10 most depressed physician specialties

Depression is on the rise among all physicians, with urologists facing the highest rates of mild to severe depression, according to a Feb. 20 report from the American Medical Association based on a depression and burnout survey of 7,360 specialists. 

The 10 specialties with the highest rates of depression: 

1. Urology: 38.5%

2. Emergency medicine: 38.3% 

3. Family medicine: 35.8% 

4. OB-GYN: 33.6%

5. General internal medicine: 33.3% 

6. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 32.7% 

7. Radiology: 32%

8. Pediatric subspecialty: 31.9% 

9. Psychiatry: 31.8% 

10. Dermatology: 31.6%

