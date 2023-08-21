The 10 most common procedures at HOPDs vs. ASCs

The types of outpatient surgical procedures performed at hospital outpatient departments versus ASCs can differ. Outpatient procedures are increasingly being performed in ASCs, with ASCs accounting for 14.3 percent of total outpatient procedures performed in 2019 vs. 17.1 percent in 2022, according to data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 10 most common procedures performed at HOPDs versus ASCs based on data from Definitive Healthcare's HospitalView and SurgeryCenterView:

Most common HOPD procedures:

1. Debridement of subcutaneous tissue, less than 20sq cm

2. Aspiration from or injection into a major joint (shoulder, hip, knee)

3. Simple repair of superficial wounds of scalp, neck, axillae, external genitalia, trunk and/or extremities (including hands and feet)

4. Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implant, 1 stage (CPT 66984)

5. Simple repair of superficial wounds of scalp, neck, axillae, external genitalia, trunk, and extremities; 2.6 cm to 7.5 cm

6. Simple repair of superficial wounds on face, ears, eyelids, nose, lips, mucous membranes; 2.5 cm or smaller

7. Total knee arthroplasty

8. Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implant, 1 stage (CPT 64447)

9. Application of multi-layer compression system; leg (below knee), including ankle and foot

10. Drainage of skin abscess

Most common ASC procedures:

1. Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implant, 1 stage (CPT 66984)

2. Injection of transforaminal epidural into lumbar/sacral spine

3. Paravertebral injection to facet joint, lumbar/sacral spine, 1 level

4. YAG Laser Capsulotomy; after cataract laser surgery

5. Anchor/screw for opposing bone-to-bone or soft tissue-to-bone (implantable)

6. Injection(s) of diagnostic or therapeutic substance(s) into lumbar/sacral spine (i.e. anesthetic, opioid, steroid)

7. Paravertebral injection to facet joint, lumbar/sacral spine, 2 level

8. Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerves

9. Create eardrum opening

10. Posterior chamber intraocular lens