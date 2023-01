Honolulu was ranked the best city for active lifestyles in 2023 by personal finance website WalletHub based on a comparison of the 100 largest U.S. cities and 36 key indicators of an active lifestyle. The rankings were released Jan. 5; for more on the methodology, click here.

Here are the 10 best cities for an active lifestyle, according to WalletHub:

1. Honolulu

2. San Francisco

3. New York City

4. Chicago

5. Las Vegas

6. Cincinnati

7. San Diego

8. Madison, Wis.

9. Denver

10. Atlanta