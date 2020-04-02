Texas system to reopen surgery center ahead of May COVID-19 peak — 3 things to know

Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network plans to reopen Surgical Center Arlington (Texas) as the state braces for a surge of COVID-19 patients, KERA News reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center will be used to treat patients who do not have COVID-19.

2. Texas could see COVID-19 cases peak around May 2, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported based on projections from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle.

3. With 7,200 employees, John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth told board members via email that staffing levels are "good." However, the hospital is considering training additional staff and nursing students to prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients.

