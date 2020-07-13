Texas hospital continuing elective procedures despite ban

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health will continue performing elective procedures despite a ban in the state postponing all procedures, The News reports.

The ban makes exceptions for procedures that will "not deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster." Christus officials said the health system had capacity to handle a surge of COVID-19 cases, and therefore would continue performing elective procedures.

The health system installed clinician review teams at the beginning of the pandemic at all its facilities to monitor inpatient elective surgeries. The teams have the power to halt procedures if necessary.

Christus performs antibody testing of all associates, clinicians and surgical patients.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.