Tennessee man sentenced for conspiring to sell patient information 

A Memphis, Tenn., man has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing patient information to sell for personal gain.

Roderick Harvey, 42, pleaded guilty in April to conspiring with five former Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare employees to unlawfully disclose patient information, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the Justice Department.

Between November 2017 and December 2020, Mr. Harvey paid employees to provide him with names and phone numbers of patients involved with motor vehicle accidents to then sell to third parties such as personal injury attorneys.

He will also serve one year of the probationary period in home detention and pay a $50,000 fine.