Surgical Care Affiliates appoints group president of West Coast operating division

Surgical Care Affiliates has promoted Oren Shill to group president of its West Coast operating division, the company said Sept. 14.

Mr. Shill has been with Surgical Care Affiliates since 2010 and most recently served as the company's group vice president for the West Coast operating division. He holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.



His promotion comes after multiple leadership appointments at the company, including Jennifer Schaab as first group vice president of enterprise strategy, Lisa Sinsel as vice president of clinical quality, Ezra Erb as vice president of clinical quality and growth for the group's Midwest operating division and Abbey Watkins as vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.