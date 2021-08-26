Surgical Care Affiliates appoints VP of clinical quality, growth for Midwest division

Surgical Care Affiliates recently promoted Ezra Erb to vice president of clinical quality and clinical growth for its Midwest operating division.

Mr. Erb was previously the senior director of clinical quality, according to his LinkedIn.



The appointment follows the organization's promotion of Abbey Watkins to vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.



Surgical Care Affiliates owns or manages 210 healthcare facilities in the U.S., including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hospital surgery departments.