Surgical Care Affiliates taps new VP of clinical quality to lead company-wide initiatives

Surgical Care Affiliates has appointed Lisa Sinsel vice president of clinical quality to oversee companywide initiatives.

Ms. Sinsel was previously a senior director of clinical services for the organization, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her promotion follows two recent appointments, including Ezra Erb to vice president of clinical quality and growth for the group's Midwest operating division and Abbey Watkins as vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.

Surgical Care Affiliates owns or provides management services to 210 healthcare facilities in the U.S., including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hospital surgery departments.