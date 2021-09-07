Surgical Care Affiliates taps 1st group vice president of enterprise strategy

Surgical Care Affiliates has named Jennifer Schaab as its first group vice president of enterprise strategy, the company announced.

Ms. Schaab will drive the company's business growth and market strategy, according to a Sept. 3 LinkedIn post.

She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership, most recently serving as COO for Providence, a healthcare system with 52 hospitals and 1,085 clinics in Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

She studied biology and business at the University of California-Los Angeles, and received master degrees in public health and business administration from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School in Malibu, Calif.

Her appointment follows several other promotions at Surgical Care Affiliates, including that of Lisa Sinsel as vice president of clinical quality, Ezra Erb as vice president of clinical quality and growth for the group's Midwest operating division and Abbey Watkins as vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.