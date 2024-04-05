Surgeon pay highest in outpatient care settings

Surgeons working at outpatient care centers are paid more than surgeons in any other practice setting on average, according to May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the mean annual wage for surgeons — excluding oral and maxillofacial surgeons — is $343,990, the mean wage at outpatient care centers reaches $406,420.

Of 26,370 employed surgeons in the U.S., only 810, or .08% of the workforce, are employed at outpatient facilities. The majority of surgeons (57%) are employed at physicians' offices. Physician office-employed surgeons are the second highest paid, earning $371,190 yearly on average.